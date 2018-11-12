Moving exhibition as Sandy remembers its heroes

On the weekend of the commemoration of 100 years since the ending of the Great War, Sandy Historical Research Group (SHRG) held an Exhibition of stories, photographs and mementoes relating to Sandy in the First World War. The event was very well attended and members of the public said they found the exhibition very moving.

SHRG’s archivist, Rosemary Blaine said, “During the day several people with Sandy connections brought into the exhibition their own personal and memorable family stories and photographs from 100 years ago. We are pleased to have been able to put on this special event at the centenary of the ending of the First World War.”

The exhibition was held in the council chamber of Sandy Town Council.