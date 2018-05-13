MP backs campaign to get fitter

North East Beds MP Alistair Burt is encouraging people in Chronicle country to have their say on plans to make it safer for walkers and cyclists.

The Department for Transport is askiing people to take part in a ‘Call for Evidence’ to increase levels of walking and cycling, and improve safety for all road users.

Mr Burt said: “I thoroughly enjoy cycling through the Bedfordshire countryside and very much welcome this focus on making cycling safer and more accessible. Cycling and walking bring a number of proven benefits – from increased physical and mental well-being to improved air quality and more vibrant communities.

“I encourage constituents to take part in the Call for Evidence before 1 June so that the Department for Transport has the widest possible range of responses to help form future policy”.

The ‘Call’ is asking for opinions from the public on a range of issues from improved infrastructure to education for all road users. It is part of an open and comprehensive review of the Government’s Cycle and Walking Investment Strategy, aiming to create a cross-Government approach.

The Call for Evidence can be found on the Gov.uk website by searching for ‘Cycle and Walking Review’.