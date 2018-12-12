Music school in Biggleswade celebrates landmark year with special concert

A music school based in Biggleswade has celebrated 15 years of teaching with a special concert.

The Renaissance Music School celebrated its big birthday with a concert when students aged between five and 70+ performed. Some had taken up their instruments only weeks earlier whilst others were veteran participants in the school’s annual student concerts.

There was a spectacular finish to the event on November 25 with a debut performance by the Central Bedfordshire Orchestra.

The Renaissance Music School is run by the Goldman family and director Rosanne Goldman said: “Seeing students who have been learning with us since its inception, performing alongside new pupils as well as the newly established Central Bedfordshire Orchestra, is an extraordinary feeling. Five students performed at our first concert and since then we have seen our school grow and flourish. Today we even have our own orchestra.”

Rosanne added: “The continued success of the Renaissance Music School is an exceptional feat. When music institutions up and down the country are closing down the expansion of Biggleswade’s own is bucking the trend. This is entirely thanks to the teachers at the school.”

Rosanne has over 30 years of teaching experience, both in the classroom and privately. Education has always been her passion, one she has passed on to her daughters Gavriella and Ortal.

Besides their love of teaching, Gavriella and Ortal are award-winning performers and together they are known as the Goldman Sisters. They are much lauded for their accessible, fun shows which introduce classical music to new audiences with their infectious humour.

The Renaissance Music School also enjoys good results at external music exams. Their pass rate is 100% with 95% of students passing with a merit or distinction. Theory exam results see 90% passing them with distinction.

Rosanne added: “A new trend which has appeared in recent years is an explosion in adult student numbers. People who have never played an instrument before or who are looking to revisit old pursuits are signing up in record numbers.”

This is why, as part of their 15th year anniversary, the teachers of the Renaissance Music School set up the Central Bedfordshire Orchestra. The orchestra plays music arranged by its conductor and in-house arranger, Ortal, for the specific members of the group. This means that all levels are catered for and no one feels under or over stretched. All musical instrumentalists are welcome to participate. The teachers at the Renaissance Music School provide professional support to the members.

For more information about the Renaissance Music School and the Goldman Sisters visit www.goldmansisters.co.uk or call 01767 601404

More about the Central Bedfordshire Orchestra on https://www.facebook.com/centralbedfordshireorchestra/ or call 01767 601404.