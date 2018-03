Biggleswade Choral Society is holding a concert in aid of St Andrew’s Church organ restoration fund.

The concert is on Saturday, March 24 and the conductor is Karen Beer.

The programme includes a performance of Haydn’s Nelson Mass, with soloists Alison Chambers, Helen Rotchell, Harry Bagnall and Richard Cowling, and a performance of Mendelssohn’s Hear My Prayer with Justin Waters and Anne Wright. Tickets £10 adults, £5 children from robertdocbutcher@gmail.com