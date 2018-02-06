New Ale Trail takes in 20 pubs and bars in Bury St Edmunds

Ales brewed in Bury St Edmunds and further afield are being showcased in the first official Bury St Edmunds ale trail.

Aimed at real ale and craft beer enthusiasts, the trail, spearheaded by Our Bury St Edmunds, takes in 20 of the town’s licensed premises and gives people the chance to sup a range of ales.

A special map and brochure has been produced to give trail-ers information about each venue, which will be launched at the re-opened One Bull, on Angel Hill, on February 26. The trail will be officially declared open at the same event.

Heather Warren, who owns Oakes Barn pub, in St Andrew’s Street South, and is a director of Our Bury St Edmunds, had the idea for the trail. She then worked with Mike Kirkham, business support and marketing officer, to make the concept a reality.

She said: “As the proprietor of one of the town’s free houses I know that there is a growing interest in both real ale and craft beer.

“Bury has a great brewing heritage of course as the home of Greene King, but that’s only part of the story.

“The Old Cannon micro-brewery is one of around 40 small breweries in the county. Many beers brewed in Suffolk can be bought in Bury either in the retail trade or in some of our pubs. I’m delighted the ale trail will give us a chance to showcase some of them.”

Mike said: “We are launching the ale trail at The One Bull, which is connected to The Brewshed brewery, in Ingham. The ale trail brochure will feature 20 different pubs and bars – some of which are relatively new businesses – so hopefully the trail will encourage local beer enthusiasts to explore the town as well as visitors from further afield.”

The launch later this month is by invitation only, but the brochure will then be available at pubs and bars throughout the town centre, the tourist information point at The Apex and to download from www.ourburystedmunds.com.