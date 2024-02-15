New Blood Test Offers Hope for Revealing Precise Cause of Brain Injury in Newborn Babies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brain injuries caused by hypoxia (lack of oxygen to the brain) have been the subject of rigorous research by a team at Imperial College London (ICL), who believe they may have developed a blood test that will enable doctors to discover the specific causal mechanism for each case.

This offers many potential benefits and new avenues for follow-up research. If we know, with greater specificity, what causes such life-altering Acquired Brain Injuries (ABIs) then there is the possibility of adjusting protocol and procedures to reduce the rate at which they occur.

An additional benefit of the findings of the research by ICL is that it enables physicians to ascertain whether each individual new-born is likely to respond well to cooling treatment, which is one of the most common weapons in doctors' arsenal when it comes to treating such brain injuries in new-borns and infants. The findings from ICL were published in the JAMA Network Open journal and represent a great hope for more refined, personalised treatment options moving forward, because as

Professor Sudhin Thayyil (Director of the Centre for Perinatal Neuroscience, ICL) said: “Although cases of brain injury in babies may appear similar, they can be quite different in terms of how they come about."

A further, fascinating finding from the study was the disparity between babies from Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs) and High Income Countries (HICs). In LMICs the gene expression patterns in babies drew parallels with sufferers of sleep apnoea, leading to the strong hypothesis that they were experiencing intermittent hypoxia in vitro and during birth. This can lead to strengthening nutritional advice during pregnancy, getting on top of any infections faster and an understanding of how normal processes during labour, as well as contractions of the uterus can lead to hypoxia and brain injury. In HICs, however the gene expression patterns in the babies were more indicative of a single, acute cause of brain injury, such as maternal bleeding during childbirth. Once again this has implications on practice and anticipation of problems resulting from any complications during birth. South Asia, and most specifically India, carries the highest disease burden, with the country accounting for 60% of all Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE)-related deaths in the world.

Birchwood & Co Case Management understand that it is very important to stress that the differences between results in HICs and LMICs is not related to ethnicity, but owes to socioeconomic factors. This leads to the obvious conclusion that what is true in LMICs should also be true in more deprived areas in HICs. With the gap between rich and poor having been exacerbated in this country by Covid and other economic factors there are definite practical implications in these shores. The sheer magnitude of this relevance is laid bare by Professor Thayyil.