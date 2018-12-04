New choir in Potton invites all to first concert of Christmas Joy

A new choir which burst into song this year is preparing for its first public performance.

New Voices of Potton are performing their first concert, ‘Christmas Joy’, on Saturday, December 8, at 7.45pm at St Mary’s Church, Hatley Road, Potton.

Under the direction of Anne Wright they will perform a lovely seasonal mix of Christmas songs, carols and readings with the chance for the audience to join in and sing along too!

Tickets are £8, children free, available at Cameron’s Newsagents, Potton Market Square, or on the door. There will be free refreshments at the end of the concert.

New Voices of Potton is a mixed voice adult choir formed in January. They will be starting their new season of singing in January 2019 when they will be rehearsing songs from shows and musicals. New singers are most welcome, especially altos, tenors and basses.

Rehearsals are held on Wednesdays at 7.45pm at St Mary’s Church Hall, Hatley Road, Potton. Call Jan May, secretary, on 01767 260413 to find out more.