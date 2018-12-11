New choir in Potton wins cash boost from housebuilder

A choir formed earlier this year has won funding from a housebuilder.

New Voices of Potton have received a cash boost of £750 from CALA Homes, whose Clover Gate development is located on Sandy Road.

Ian Russell, chairman at New Voices of Potton, said: “We are thrilled with the wonderful support from CALA Homes as the donation has not only supported us with the cost of the hall hire, but it has helped us to purchase new music and the associated performing rights. These assets and the support for our rehearsals has enabled us to create a new and refreshing sound.

“Offering our community the opportunity to engage with each other has not only contributed towards combating loneliness and isolation, but it also enables members of the group to learn new skills such as reading music and how to work together in a team.”

Formed in January, the mixed voice adult choir is based in Potton and is made up of 40 members, but are always looking for more new voices to join in.

The choir meets once a week to rehearse at St Mary’s Church Hall and aims to provide a friendly and encouraging environment. The choir is currently learning new music including songs from musicals such as ‘Blood Brothers’ and ‘La La Land’.

The CALA Community Bursary was launched in February 2018 and invited organisations, charities and groups in Bedfordshire to apply to help fund projects which make an important difference in the community. New Voices of Potton was chosen as the recipient of this year’s bursary, with the money being used to purchase new music, pay for copyright permission for performances and to contribute towards the hall hire for rehearsals.

Duncan Jackson, managing director of CALA Homes (North Home Counties), said: “Having seen so many inspirational applications from many worthy causes, we faced a tough decision when choosing the successful initiatives for this year’s Community Bursary scheme. As well as providing benefits to the members of the choir, this group will also bring pleasure to the residents of Potton. We wish the choir the best of luck in their upcoming performances.”

For more information on the New Voices of Potton, or to join the choir, please visit www.facebook.com/newvoicesofpotton.

CALA Homes is building 58 homes in Potton. Visit www.cala.co.uk