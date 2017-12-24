New forklift fleet boost for firm

A fleet of new forklift trucks is an early Christmas present for a Creeting St Peter firm.

Poundfield Products, which manufactures pre-cast concrete, has just taken delivery of 10 Mitsubishi forklifts at its headquarters.

The trucks will be used for delivering concrete for manufacture and loading trailers.

Paul Sheppard, Poundfield’s production manager, said: “This is a significant investment for us and one very much needed, as the company is securing even more orders than anticipated in our business plan.

“We had Mitsubishis many years ago and decided to go back to them due to their reliability, user friendly controls and robust design.

“In a business which makes precast concrete in so many shapes and sizes, we knew these machines would be more than up to the job.”

Poundfield commissioned Eastern Forklift Trucks to adapt the vehicles to the bespoke specifications required for their role with Poundfield.

“We have worked with Eastern for many years – one of many long-term business relationships that underscores our focus on quality – and we’re delighted to have used them for this project,” added Paul.

Rob Cramsie, sales director at Eastern Forklift Trucks, said: “We supplied Poundfield Products with their first ever forklift truck. Working with Poundfield for such a long time since allowed us to very quickly understand what they were looking for from these particular ones.

“It’s great being associated with such a strongly performing local company and being able to share in its success.”

Matt Moss, Poundfield commercial director, said the company had built a nationwide reputation for its products and customer service since it was founded in 1999.

“A key component in this success has been our willingness to invest in quality equipment and training for our staff,” he said.

“These 10 Mitsubishis are further evidence of our ambitions to consolidate our position as the market-leader in the precast concrete sector.”

Since its launch, the firm’s core product has been its Alfabloc retaining wall system. It now manufactures a range of other retaining wall products, however Alfabloc is still its market leader and is also manufactured under licence in Ireland, the US and Europe.