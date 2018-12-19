New Hope Club with Sandy’s George Smith, get a little video help for Christmas

Sandy local, George Smith, from the pop trio New Hope Club has worked with The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and children’s favourite Blue Peter, to offer children the chance to help create the music video for the band’s new Christmas cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’.

The competition was launched to inspire budding engineers and raise awareness of the exciting work that engineers do in the music industry.

And three youngsters from Lancashire, Buckinghamshire and Yorkshire became the first children to engineer a professional music video, bringing pop trio, New Hope Club’s new video to life.

The ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’ competition was launched in September, and run exclusively through Blue Peter. Entrants were asked to submit a storyboard for a scene within the video, write a paragraph about their favourite engineer and describe how their invention has inspired them.

Dotty (10) from Lancashire won the competition and her design was incorporated into the final video treatment. She was joined by two runners-up; Lyla (8) from Buckinghamshire and Freya (12) from Leeds who attended the music video shoot to create the new music video for New Hope Club.

On the shoot, the children learned all about lighting and sound and made their presence felt, ordering cast and crew around to make sure the video matched the storyline of the winner’s vision. During the filming, the children received special mentorship from engineering professionals about working in the music industry.

Snippets of the new music video from New Hope Club, engineered by children, were previewed exclusively on Blue Peter on 6 December.