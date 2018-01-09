New orchestra launches for players of all levels

A new community orchestra with a difference holds its first rehearsal this week.

Unlike traditional orchestras, Central Bedfordshire Orchestra will only play arrangements by its in-house arranger, designed specifically for the players in the group.

All levels and all instruments will be well catered for, whether you are a Grade 1 saxophone player or a Grade 8 violinist.

The orchestra is being run by the staff of the local Renaissance Music School who are all highly experienced professional performers and teachers.

Director Rosanne Goldman said: “The orchestra will be run by me as well as Gavriella and Ortal Goldman, who perform all over the UK and abroad as the Goldman Sisters.

“Together we have over 70 years of teaching and performing experience, so members of the orchestra will have access to a large pool of knowledge.”

Central Bedfordshire Orchestra will perform two concerts a year.

Rehearsals will be on Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Trinity Methodist Church, Biggleswade, with the first rehearsal taking place on Thursday January 11.

Membership costs £45 for an eight-week block. A one-off drop-in taster rehearsal costs £8.

If you wish to attend, contact 01767 601404 or centralbedsorchestra@virginmedia.com