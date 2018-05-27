New Sensory Room a hit at Biggleswade special school

A new sensory room is allowing pupils at Biggleswade’s Ivel Valley School to explore different environments and control their surroundings, all at the touch of a button.

Ivel Valley School is an Area Special School for pupils aged three to 19 who have complex learning needs.

Sensory Room at Ivel Valley School

The new room has been kitted out with a range of interactive equipment providing visual, auditory, and tactile stimulation. This includes sensory screens, interactive floor mats and tiles, a bubble tube, fibreoptic lights, and LED colour-changing lights.

Head of school Audrey Webb said: “What’s brilliant is, it is instantly customisable, so we can tailor it to individual students and choose different displays and levels of stimulation. It might be useful or appropriate for one child to have a simple, calming and relaxing atmosphere, for example, while another may benefit from a stimulating game using fast reflexes.”

Teacher Ruth Ellison added: “We have a Switch4 iPad room control which means the environment can be controlled by using a single switch, a tablet, or a colour-coded keyboard, giving access to everyone. This means pupils themselves, where appropriate, have the chance to choose and shape the colours, sounds and interactive elements around them.”

The room is proving a big hit with excited students.

“The only problem is they don’t want to leave,” said principal Joe Creswick.