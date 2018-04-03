New volunteers help most successful litter pick in Biggleswade

Almost 30 bags of rubbish was collected in the first litter pick of the year carried out by the Biggleswade Good Neighbours - and six new volunteers were recruited.

This first outing, on Saturday, March 17, was declared a resounding success.

A spokesman said: “The weather was against us, but community spirit was on our side and we had the best turnout so far.”

Wrapped in warm clothing and armed with litter pickers and bin bags, 20 volunteers managed to clear an impressive 29 bags from around Dells Lane, Back Street and Station Road.

Among the new faces was Val Gilmore, who said; “It was my first time and I really enjoyed it, can’t wait for the next time, while Lianne Levantine was pleased that she made the effort, adding: “It was very cold but so glad I took part. The cuppa and cake when we finished was just what was needed.”

The spokesman added: “The recent bad weather may well have contributed to the large amount of litter lying around, but thankfully we encountered very little fly-tipping compared to previous task forces. We will be holding regular litter picks throughout the year, so if you know of a particular area that could benefit from our next one, get in touch via our Facebook page and post photos of the offending area.”

Litter picking is only a small part of the team’s work. If you know of anyone who could benefit from our help – getting to events, appointments, help with shopping and light DIY, or just someone in need of a friendly chat and cup of tea – please put them in touch with on 07771104255.

The next public event will be a cake sale in the market on Saturday, May 5.