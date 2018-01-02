New Year’s Resolution that could change another person’s life

NHS Blood and Transplant is encouraging people to make a new year’s resolution that can change someone else’s life, not just their own.

In 2017, 834 people in Central Bedfordshire registered to give blood for the first time, and NHS Blood and Transplant is urging new donors to join them in 2018 to help save lives.

Across England, 900,000 people gave blood in 2017.

NHS Blood and Transplant needs around 200,000 new donors every year to maintain the supply for life-saving blood donations.

Donors are needed from all blood groups and communities, but there is a particular need for more people from black and Asian communities to help provide the right mix of blood.

Director of blood donation Mike Stredder said: “It’s easy to sign up and book your first appointment online or via our mobile phone app.

“By donating blood you will save or improve the lives of up to three people.

“Do something amazing in 2018... give blood.”