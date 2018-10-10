Nursery tots in Biggleswade have fun with water hoses during fire crew visit

Youngsters at Busy Bees nursery in Biggleswade had a visit from firefighters earlier when they had a chance to learn about fire safety.

Two members of the team from Biggleswade Community Fire Station visited the nursery, on Bantock Way, to have some fun and talk to the children about the important work they do in the community.

The children took it in turns to look around the fire engine and learn about the different pieces of kit the fire service use on a daily basis. They also tried their hand at being firefighters by trying on the helmets and putting out imaginary fires with the water hose.

Nursery manager, Sandra Bonfield, said: “We’re really grateful to the fire service for taking time out of their day to visit our nursery and teach the children about their role. They all had a fantastic time pretending to be firefighters and squirting the water hose and they learnt so much in the process.

“Learning through play gives children the key skills to develop the foundations for learning so they can continue to achieve as they move into school life. It’s great for them to get hands-on and have some fun while learning new things as this is something we really promote as part of giving them the best start in life.”

