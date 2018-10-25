Nursing home staff in Biggleswade thanked for long service

Staff at Beaumont Park nursing home in Biggleswade have been formally thanked and recognised for their long and dedicated service.

The combined number of years between all 17 members of staff totals an impressive 214-years.

Housekeeper, Glenda Russell, was individually recognised for dedicating over 30 years to the home in Shortmead Street, while care assistant Lesley Sell was thanked for providing 26 years of continuous service.

Each staff member was presented with a framed certificate and personally thanked by the regional director for the Healthcare Homes Group, George Catanescu, alongside Julie Watts, operations manager for Beaumont Park.

Those recognised carry out a wide range of roles at the home, including care assistants, domestic assistants and an activities co-ordinator.

The group thanked were:

Glenda Russell, housekeeper – 31 years

Lesley Sell, care assistant – 26 years

Teresa Isles, domestic assistant – 20 years

Glyn Barker, maintenance – 17 years

Nong Desborough, domestic/laundry – 17 years

Annette Lenton, administrator – 17 years

Jane Ganderton, care assistant – 12 years

Mary Jando, domestic assistant – 11 years

Jo Woodward, activities co-ordinator – 10 years

Aurica Taut, RGN – 7 years

Lizzie Franklin, care assistant – 7 years

Pauline Freeman, care assistant – 7 years

Paul Heaven, care assistant – 7 years

Helen Keegan, activities co-ordinator – 7 years

Paula Roberts, care assistant – 7 years

Jenny Holmes, kitchen assistant – 6 years

Sharon Darlington, care assistant – 5 years

Julie Watts said: “It was such a pleasure to be able to spend time thanking our team members who have given so much to Beaumont Park over the years.

“Everyone we recognised has spent so much time caring for and helping people that need support, and it is lovely to be able to give back to them and say thank you. In fact, I speak for our residents and the entire team when I say a heartfelt thank you to each and every member of the team for their loyalty, dedication and care.”

The home provides residential and nursing care for up to 46 people.

Visit www.healthcarehomes.co.uk