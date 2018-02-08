O2 Arena date for talented year 4 academy students from Arlesey

Students from the Gothic Mede Academy in Arlesey performed along with almost 7,800 children at the O2 Arena in one of the largest school choir concerts in the world.

The 51 year 4 pupils took part in Young Voices, a musical experience they will remember for the rest of their lives, on Wednesday, January 31.

The academy has been taking part for seven years since the event was introduced by former head teacher Derek Archer, and year 4 students have attended every year and it is now a part of the music curriculum.

The students have been rehearsing songs since September and for many it was their first trip to London.

Year 4 student, Madison Judge, said: “It was too good to be true. It was so cool to see all of the singers and dancers on stage and to join in with them.”

Tyler Pye, added: “I’ve never been to the O2 before. When I first got there I was a bit scared of the height but when we started singing, I got over it and loved it.”

Principal Thomas Clarke said: “Young Voices is amazing. The children get so much out of it and even though it’s a really long day and they come back shattered, the look on their faces when the lights go down for the performance is absolutely worth every minute of rehearsing.

“They love singing with children from around the country and it’s fantastic to be accompanied by a band and professional singers. The 51 children took great pride in taking part and were an absolute credit to Gothic Mede and the town of Arlesey.”

Last year the academy was awarded Artsmark Gold.