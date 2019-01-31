Oh yes they are! BATS are back with Robin Hood and pals in Biggleswade

Biggleswade Amateur Theatre Society (BATS) are back and promising another fabulous panto performance, this time taking on the classic story of Robin Hood.

The panto will be performed on Friday, February 22, with both a matinee and an evening performance on Saturday, February 23 at Stratton School.

Back by popular demand will be a ‘Relaxed and BSL Interpreted Performance’ at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 21.

This will be the 32nd panto for BATS and a spokeswoman the society said: “We are so pleased to have some new members to the cast this year alongside some of their long termers.”

Robin Hood will be played by Katy Gardiner, Maid Marion by Lizzie Harknett and The Sheriff of Nottingham will be played by Lucas Wilcox.

Matt Evans, Thomas Warriner, Kelvin West and Paul Riddy join BATS for the first time as Will Scarlet, The Captain, Lord Gregory and Little Joan.

Dave Gauge, one of the founding members of BATS in 1984, revives the role of Fryer Tuck and the hysterical witches are played by Natasha Leftwich, Louise Connolly, Jessie Fox and Hannah Ridley.

Kay Young takes the helm as director again this year, with Gareth Griffith as AD and Melanie Wilcox as producer and stage manager.

The spokeswoman added: “After both BATS performances in 2018 were nominated for Best Panto (Cinderella) and Best Drama (Steel Magnolias) in the Annual NODA Awards (May 2019), the team are so excited to present this high energy, vocally superior and very funny version of Robin Hood, written by Darren Edwards.”

Tickets are available from Howells and Coffeelicious in Biggleswade or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/BATS