One metre of hair turns into hundreds of pounds for Little Princess charity

A mum and her two daughters together said goodbye to a year’s hair growth to help children undergoing cancer treatment.

Lou Jackaman and daughters Ella, 13, and Georgia, 10, underwent the chop at Bliss Hair Studios, in Bury St Edmunds, to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust and provide hair for the charity to make into wigs.

Their efforts raised £250 which, combined with the efforts of staff at Infusions, in Rougham, have resulted in £3,000 for the charity.

The Trust was one of Infusions’ 2017 charities, alongside the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Bury’s Women’s Aid Centre is its 2018 good cause.