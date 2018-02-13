Onehouse man jailed for 68 months after admitting drugs offence

A Onehouse man who was caught dealing drugs has been sentenced to 68 months in jail.

Alexander Barrand, 54, of Northfield Road, was arrested on January 1 during a police operation in Ipswich.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday how officers saw Barrand approach known drug users before going to a property in Grove Lane, Ipswich.

There, police observed wraps of heroin and cocaine being prepared. When Barrand was arrested, he had wraps of crack cocaine and heroin concealed in his hat.

Barrand, who pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, was jailed by Judge Martyn Levett for 68 months. Jacinto Melo, 39, of Barnet, who pleaded guilty to the same offence, was jailed for 54 months.