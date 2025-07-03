Henlow church's battle with the Box Tree Moth

A tree at St.Mary's protected by a trap.

Buxus or ‘box’ is a commonly grown ornamental plant in gardens across the UK.

Often found as a formal decorative feature, a hedge or a tree. Topiary, the clipping and training of a plant into a stylised shape, is frequently applied to box because of its dense foliage. Box has insignificant yellow flowers, but they are still a draw of bees.

In recent years this unfortunate species has been harshly affected by two significant pests. Box blight is a fungal infection due to caused by either Cylindrodadium buxicola and Volutella buxi. Box tree caterpillar is an insect pest which also afflicts this plant.

At The Church of Marys the Virgin in Henlow, the box tree caterpillar (cydalima perspectalis) has made its presence felt. The foliage of some hedges has been consumed to the point of complete defoliation and euthanisation, and trees have been left dripping with hungry caterpillars undermining the tree’s longevity.

It has been suggested that this non-native moth was introduced into the UK in around 2007, via infected plants from South-East Asia. These moths then became established across the South-East of England. The eggs of the moth develop around July, are pale yellow and laid flat on the underside of box leaves, being somewhat difficult to spot. The larvae form pupae in cocoons surrounded by webbing, with caterpillars emerging around August. The caterpillars are yellowish-green with thin white stripes and black heads, and appear hanging down from the underside of leaves. The nocturnal adults are small with a wingspan of 4 cm, and have white wings tinged with a brown border. Future generations of eggs can over-winter, hatching in the following April.

So, how to conservatively manage this pestilence at St.Mary’s? The use of generic insecticides which kill other beneficial insects, including pollinators, is not an option. Whilst the desecrated hedge around the garden of remembrance can be replaced with alternative species, not affected by the moth (e.g. holly, lavender, or yew), the remaining ancient trees require some protection in order to survive.

If caterpillars are visible they can be picked off. The use of pheromone traps which contain a female moth scent can assist in both identifying the presence of the male moths and interrupting their cycle of breeding by reducing mating and egg lay. The box tree moth can have four cycles of egg-laying per year, and the use of pheromone traps reduces their proliferation, becoming trapped in a water filled funnel. The positioning of the traps are key to their success. Traps should be placed 1.5 – 2.0 metres above the ground in open spaces and about 20 metres apart. The specific pheromone for this moth needs to be utilised, and the trap contents should be replaced every six weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the pheromone trap approach will protect the remaining box trees at St.Marys. However, a reasonable number of males have already been caught. The garden of remembrance hedge decimated last summer, is beyond saving, and will need to be replaced.