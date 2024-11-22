Monthly Column: Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard

By Lara Lewis
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 10:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Voice of the Voiceless.

What does it mean when I say that as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) my duty is to be the voice of the community into the police service?

As PCC, I question and challenge the Chief Constable and other leaders across the criminal justice system to ensure fairness on behalf of residents and victims.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is because I amplify the voices of all victims of crime. I am committed to promoting a safer and fairer Bedfordshire for every resident and every community. This means that all residents should have access to equitable policing, and all victims of crime should have the benefit of efficient criminal justice.

John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for BedfordshireJohn Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire
John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire

The concept of fairness must be based on social justice, equality of voice and equitable allocation of resources. Scarce police resources have to be deployed where there is a need for their services and where they can make the greatest impact in the public interest. Everyone is entitled to the protection and service of the police wherever they live and whatever their circumstances, but this does not mean that every place in the county should have the same level or model of policing.

So, as the voice of victims of all crime, I have to take into account the needs of victims of serious crimes such as exploitation and serious violence, and the need for increased police resources in these areas.

My responsibility and indeed my duty is to ensure that I listen to everyone and can provide a voice for the voiceless – but particularly to the marginalised, the disadvantaged and those who struggle most to be heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No one should be excluded nor forgotten but - to put in bluntly - I will always put more effort into ensuring that I listen and speak up for the abused child from a marginalised family than to the individual or business which has voice and leverage through their contacts and societal position. This to me is simply fair and right.

Related topics:Police and Crime CommissionerPolice
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice