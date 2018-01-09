Palliative nurses keep caring over the festive season

A team of dedicated palliative care nurses worked across the Christmas and New Year period, to provide end-of-life care and support to patients in their own homes in Bedfordshire.

The Partnership for Excellence in Palliative Support (PEPS) service is provided by Moggerhanger’s Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice and commissioned by Beds Clinical Commissioning Group to provide a single point of contact for patients, their family, carers and healthcare professionals via a 24-hour phone line. The service also offers home visits.

PEPS has recently launched a nighttime palliative care service in Beds, so it can now offer both day and night care at home for palliative patients and their families.

Wilma Jassal said: “We as PEPS nursing assistants have a very privileged job as it is an honour to be invited into someone’s home at any time of year.

“Everyone’s home is their castle. Their personality and lives have evolved in that house so when you walk in you instantly have a clear understanding of that person.”

Referrals to the PEPS service can be made by patients, family members or health care professionals by calling 01767 641349.