Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after being hit by car in Willington

Frosts Garden Centre, Willington

A pedestrian in her 50s has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in a garden centre car park.

The woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the collision at around 2.30pm on Sunday (June 9) in the car park of Frosts Garden Centre.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was spoken to by officers.

