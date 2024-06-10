Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after being hit by car in Willington
A pedestrian in her 50s has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in a garden centre car park.
The woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the collision at around 2.30pm on Sunday (June 9) in the car park of Frosts Garden Centre.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was spoken to by officers.
But they are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to call 101 or report online quoting reference number 235 of June 9.