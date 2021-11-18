10-year-old actress from Lower Stondon will star in Amazon's new fantasy epic The Wheel of Time

A talented young actress from Lower Stondon has a starring role in Amazon Prime Video's dramatic fantasy series The Wheel of Time.

Robyn Betteridge, 10, will appear in episode four as young farm girl, Helga Grinwell, which will air on November 26.

Robyn travelled to Prague to film her speaking role in 2019, and was thrilled to be chosen for a part in the highly anticipated show.

Robyn Betteridge.

She told the Chronicle: "I was given a script to record myself reading, and then I got a recall, and then another recall with the director which was exciting!

"Helga is about eight years old and I was in a village and woodlands set. I got to meet some of the other cast members and there were so many people on set.

"I had about two to three pages of lines and I was able to speak with one of the main characters in it."

Robyn travelled to Prague for a week to film her part in the show, and spent two days on The Wheel of Time set.

Robyn Betteridge.

The young actor had to keep her starring role under wraps until the cast list was announced, and was delighted to let her family and friends know about her adventures.

Remembering her exciting trip, Robyn said: "I had two main days on set and I also got to go round the town; they had a really nice shopping mall and really good Christmas stalls.

"[On the set] I even had my own trailer with my name on the front and inside there were chocolates."

As well as acting, multitalented Robyn is also a model and contortionist.

She is signed to Kids London Ltd and has appeared in photoshoots for companies including Next, FatFace and Luna Magazine, while she has also starred in TV commercials and performed contortion at many live shows in London.

Talking about her TV debut in The Wheel of Time, her proud father Colin said: "I was so impressed by how professional she was. To go in there with so many people and to feel that responsibility - there must have been 180 - 250 people on set. It's amazing what's involved.

"When she met the director he was really nice and said 'I think I'm more nervous than Robyn' as he was under such a lot of pressure.

"They really, really look after the youngsters well and they are well catered for."

The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan's book series which has sold over 90 million copies worldwide, and is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists.

The show stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, who crosses paths with five young men and women, sparking a dangerous, world-spanning journey.

The Wheel of Time (Sony Pictures) will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 19. (The first three episodes will be available).

Robyn would like to say thank you to her dad Colin, mum Kirsty, grandparents Steve and Shirley Murray, and school teachers in Hitchin.

She would also like to thank Martyna Bandura and Sue Walker from Kids London Ltd.