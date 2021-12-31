12 of the most read stories from the Biggleswade Chronicle in 2021

From roses to garden waste, we look at the top stories from the past year

As we get ready to bid farewell to 2021 (or perhaps 'good riddance'?) we take a look back at the stories that made headlines on Biggleswade Today this year.

January

In January, with Covid restrictions firmly in place, we reported how the organiser of a funeral in Arlesey was hit by a £10k fine.

The funeral was attended by almost 150 people - government restrictions at the time said only 30 people were allowed to attend a funeral for public safety.

February

In February we read how a Caldecote-based company was launching a new rose in honour of Bedfordshire's very own hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

For every rose sold, World of Roses will donate £2.50 to The Captain Tom Foundation.

March

In March, the shocking story of a rapist who imprisoned two girls in a Gamlingay house featured in Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody.

The episode detailed how Bedfordshire Police officers, led by Detective Sergeant Clare Gilbert, tracked down suspect Barry Price and brought him to justice.

April

The most-read story in March was the heartwarming tale of how landlady Anne Hughes transforms a Shefford pub that had a reputation for drugs and rowdy behaviour.

Thanks to her efforts, The Railway Steamer is now a family-friendly community hub - and Anne is a community hero!

But not far behind was the tale of Adam Marciniak and his amazing Marilyn Monroe dolls.

May

In May, readers were shocked by the attempted dog-napping of a family pet - when a dog walker was threatened by two men at knife-point.

June

In June we paid tribute to Biggleswade father-of-two James Ellary, who fought Motor Neurone Disease and married girlfriend as his last wish.

The 23-year-old had been diagnosed in January, but was determined to live life to the fullest - and the community came together to raise thousands of pounds to help the family make some happy memories together.

July

July's top story sent shockwaves through a community when a man was arrested for attempted murder after a stabbing in Sandy.

This was also the month that saw garden waste collections suspended across Central Beds as the shortage of HGV drivers took its toll.

The backlog of waste was finally cleared in October.

August

In August patients past and present bid a fond farewell to a popular doctor as he left Ivel Medical Centre.

Dr William Hollington retired after more than 30 years of caring for the community.

Meanwhile, Lidl announced the opening date for its new Biggleswade store and welcomed shoppers later that month.

September

In September a consultation over the future of the former Sandye Place Academy site was launched.

And we took a look in our archives to share some pictures the Chronicle had taken at the school before it closed.

October

An extraordinary meeting at Central Beds Council was called in October, after it was ordered to pay compensation to parent and son in a SEND case.

The council's performance relating to special educational needs and disability has long been a hot topic.

November

In November the importance of eye tests was highlighted after a dad-to-be was diagnosed with brain tumour after his Biggleswade optician made worrying discovery.

Adam visited the Biggleswade Specsavers n October, where the optician was ‘extremely distressed’ to discover a mass behind Adam’s left eye.

The community rallied to raise cash in support of the young family.

December