A consultation over the future of the former Sandye Place Academy site has now opened.

Over the years, the Biggleswade Chronicle has visited the school numerous times - both as an academy and in the days when it was known as Sandye Place Middle School (when it counted the Chronicle's editor as a pupil!).

So we've taken a dive into our archives to bring you a trip down memory lane.

Spot anyone you recognise? Let us know your memories of the school by emailing us at [email protected] - or let us know what you think should happen to the site now.

1. Pupils take part in a walkathon - back in 2006

2. Another picture of the 2006 walkathon - featuring a giant carrot!

3. A visit to Sandy Town Council offices - way back in 2006

4. DJ and Rappers workshop held at the Sandy Youth Club, on the grounds of Sandye Place, in 2006