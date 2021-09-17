A consultation over the future of the former Sandye Place Academy site has now opened.
Over the years, the Biggleswade Chronicle has visited the school numerous times - both as an academy and in the days when it was known as Sandye Place Middle School (when it counted the Chronicle's editor as a pupil!).
So we've taken a dive into our archives to bring you a trip down memory lane.
Spot anyone you recognise? Let us know your memories of the school by emailing us at [email protected] - or let us know what you think should happen to the site now.