The famous Boeing B17G Sally B was just one of the stunning aircraft taking part in the Shuttleworth Collection’s military evening air show on Saturday.

Sally B was accompanied by Shuttleworth’s Spitfire Mk. V AR501 and a Spitfire Mk. V EE602; the first time this breath-taking spectacle has been seen.

This sight was especially poignant, as both AR501 and EE602 escorted the Memphis Belle during the Second World War – whilst ‘Sally B’ played Memphis Belle in the eponymous movie.

A Chipmunk and Tiger Moth also took to the air, along with a Hurricane and Mustang treating spectators to some stunning aerial sequences.

The afternoon also included a vintage vehicle parade and open display of aircraft on the paddock, giving spectators of all ages an opportunity to enjoy military vehicles and aircraft up close.

Spectators also enjoyed Shuttleworth’s vast collection of additional vintage aircraft and vehicles in the hangars which form The Collection, Shuttleworth’s unique daily visitor attraction, which offers free entry to children, and also includes access to the stunning Regency-style Swiss Garden.

If you missed out on Saturday’s air show, there are still plenty to look forward to over the summer – with the next being the Fly Navy Air Show on July 3. There’s 10% off advance purchase tickets to the show using the code FlyNavy on the website.

Also planned for the summer are:

Evening Drive-In Air Show: July 16

Family Airshow: August 7

Flying Proms: Agusut 20

Vintage Air Show: September 4

Race Day: October 2.

Each show offers a range of stunning aircraft and a unique on the ground experience for all the family.

Tickets are also available for air shows online and on the gate.

Shuttleworth’s daily attraction entry prices start at £17.50 for adults, for advance online purchase, with these tickets valid for 30 days. Kids to go free!

1. Shuttleworth Military Air Display Two Hurricanes in a split formation Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2. Shuttleworth Military Air Display Hurricanes in flight Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

3. Shuttleworth Military Air Display The Boeing B-17G ‘Sally B’ - which played the Memphis Belle in the eponymous film. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

4. Shuttleworth Military Air Display Gloucester Gladiator in flight Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales