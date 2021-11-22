999 outages in the Biggleswade area as BT experiences landline problems

999 callers in the Biggleswade area may have trouble getting through as BT has reported a partial loss of the service.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue warned potential callers that BT was experiencing the partial loss for calls made from landlines.

Calls made via mobile phones are still being connected as usual.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue warned that BT is having problems with 999 calls from landlines

A BT spokesperson said: “A small number of customers served by our Luton Exchange may be experiencing problems with landline calls due to a hardware fault.

"Our engineers are working hard to restore full services as quickly as possible.