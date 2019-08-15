A-level success is celebrated by Sandy students

Students across Chronicle country found out their exam results today (Thursday) as A-level results envelopes were ripped open.

Results at Sandy Secondary School continue to be extremely good especially in areas such as Maths, English Literature, Physics, Fine Art, Sociology, Dance and Media, with exceptional performances in Music and Performing Arts.

All Year 13 students celebrated their results, which was a fitting reward for all of their hard work over the last two years.

The majority of the students already know their university offers have been secured, and were all extremely delighted with their personal achievements.

The school would especially like to commend the following students for their outstanding achievements: Adam Harley, Sam Middlicott, Jade Lucey, Cynthia Chin, Kimberley Burton, Kelbi Williams and Jai Mercado.

Adam Harley deserves a special commendation for achieving an A* in A2 Maths and an A in Further Maths, along with his other fantastic results.

Kimberley Burton also achieved an A* in EPQ, plus an A in Sociology, these are just two students who achieved very well out of the whole cohort.

Karen Hayward, Executive Principal, said: “The grades reflect the hard work and dedication of both students and staff. I am proud and pleased by the achievements of all students and I wish them well in the next stage of their journey.

“I would also like to thank the staff for their incredible commitment to the students’ progress and welfare throughout their time at Sandy Secondary School.

“I know all the students will now go on to be extremely successful in the next stage of their careers”.