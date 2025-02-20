'A real life Billy Elliot story': Biggleswade boy to compete in Dance World Cup
Jack Armstrong, seven, will be taking to the stage in Burgos, Spain, as he performs two group pieces and one ballet solo with North Star Academy.
The ambitious dancer was the youngest member to be selected from the dance school and is feeling "amazed, just amazed" about his upcoming challenge.
His proud mum, Alison Armstrong, 42, said: "I can't believe it. We feel extremely lucky that he's going on this adventure and feel very, very proud.
"And to find that his solo had qualified – we were thrilled beyond words."
Jack was first inspired to dance when watching his older sister, Bethany, 18, perform in competitions and festivals with North Star Academy.
With his sibling's encouragement, he started musical theatre and dance classes and also attends Sylvia Young Theatre School and Emil Dale Academy.
Jack said: "I think when I am older I would like to be a professional dancer and perform in the West End and at the London Palladium. I would love to be part of Matilda or Les Miserables."
Determined Jack has already made one of these dreams come true, as this winter he took to the stage alongside Nigel Havers, Julian Clary and Paul Zerdin in the London Palladium's pantomime, Robin Hood.
And the young performer even received some motivational words from acting royalty.
"Jack was standing to the side of the stage when Sir Ian McKellen, who played the king, came up to him and said: ‘You're going to go far, keep up the hard work,'" said Alison. "It was just a moment in time and you think, my goodness."
Young Jack had his first professional job – an M&S advert campaign – aged just five, and has since had roles in a Sky Kids TV show, and a voiceover on the latest Netflix animated movie, That Christmas.
The family have been humbled by his success, as both mum, Alison, and dad, Paul, 51, come from working class roots up north.
Alison said: "Jack was born here in the south, but we are actually from the north east of England (just outside of Newcastle), so this is a real life Billy Elliot story for us – and his grandpa was a miner!
"He went on strike and they were short of money. They got a goat and Paul remembers that they used to milk it every morning to have their breakfast.”
Jack loves Billy Elliot the musical and its hit song, Electricity – and is most looking forward to performing his ballet solo at the World Cup - as that dance style makes him feel "emotional".
"I just hope that he enjoys this moment whatever may come and whatever happens, we are just very proud," concluded Alison.
The Dance World Cup takes place from July 3 to July 12 and North Star Academy, of Welwyn Garden City, will be sending 44 of its pupils, including Jack, to represent England.
Jack added: "I would like to say thank you to my teachers. They are lovely and help and support me. Dancing is my happy place. It just makes me feel so happy."
The family also gave a special thank you to Jack's school, Biggleswade Academy, who have been a “brilliant support”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.