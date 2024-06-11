A1 road closures for Biggleswade and Sandy drivers to watch out for over the the next fortnight
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows closures already in place are expected to continue this week:
> A1, until 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes carriageway for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
> A1, until July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
> A1, until 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.
> A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.
> A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy roundabout to New Road - lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of UKPN.
> A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting.