Air pollution monitors trialled in Biggleswade, Sandy and Henlow

Pollution sensors have been installed across Central Bedfordshire, including in Biggleswade, Sandy and Henlow, and will allow residents to access real-time data on air quality.

The sensors, which have 90 per cent accuracy, have been installed by Norfolk-based Westcotec in partnership with manufacturer Airly.

Air pollution sensors in Bedfordshire. Photo by Westcotec

The network provides open-access real-time accurate air quality information via an online live map link.

The monitors have been placed in Saffron Road / High Street, Biggleswade; High Street / Rose Lane, Biggleswade; Potton Road (Edward Peake Middle School), Biggleswade; (A1) London Road -Weather Station, Girtford; Bedford Road / A1, Sandy; and High Street jct High Street, Henlow. (I'd put semi colons to break up list- but not sure where they should be at end bit)

The monitor is a small device that records PM1, PM2.5, PM10, NOx gas, temperature, humidity, pressure and wind levels, and devices can be installed onto any existing or new infrastructure with a power supply.

A spokesperson for Airly said: "Sandy is a perfect location for testing our devices because there is a DEFRA Station and we can easily compare the results.

"Right now we have installed 24 sensors in Bedfordshire, we are planning to install six more within the next couple of weeks."

Overall there are 24 air pollution sensors in the Central Bedfordshire Council region.

Westcotec says the sensors can be used to inform diversion signs that trigger when pollution levels are high, and which will guide specific categories of vehicle, such as heavy goods vehicles and buses, away from at-risk areas at these times.

Central Bedfordshire Council agreed to allow Westcotec and Airly to use Central Bedfordshire as a free-of-charge pilot.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson said: "Our role is that we were approached to see if we would host these 24 monitoring stations, at no cost to CBC for a two-year trail. trail

"They are currently being installed and residents will be able to access real time info via a free app Airly app. The first in Sandy is up and running.

"The trial does not change our current air quality monitoring and we assume Airly will want to compare and contrast results at the trial end.

“The sites were chose for a variety of reasons, where there have been public concerns about air quality, for technical reasons relating to the trial and to allow a comparison with our current air quality monitoring.”

Marcin Gnat, Communication and PR Manager at Airly, said: "The reason why we built our network in Bedfordshire with our partners Westcotec Ltd is the openness and commitment of Central Bedfordshire local authorities who were interested in this project, and are thinking very seriously about improving air quality for the benefit of all residents living there.

"The collected data can be useful for both local government and ordinary citizens.

"The city authorities can benefit from it, by analysing the course of air pollution in the given area which should help them to take effective steps towards creating solutions that hopefully will make the air cleaner in Central Bedfordshire.

"And at the same time: the residents of Central Bedfordshire can check current air quality in their surroundings via Airly's mobile app and online map.

"This will certainly help them to plan their and their families' outdoor activities or when to especially choose ecological forms of transport such as bicycles or public transport instead of driving a car for the sake of better air."