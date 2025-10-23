Air Quality Action Plan for Sandy to improve people’s health and wellbeing
The plan will promote walking, cycling, and use of public transport to reduce vehicle use. It will also expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, support sustainable development through local planning policies and integrate air quality improvements with transport and freight strategies.
The plan, given the green light by Central Beds Council’ Executive Committee meeting on October 7, outlines steps the council will take to monitor and improve air quality in the Sandy area between 2025 and 2030.
A council spokesperson said Sandy currently meets the Air Quality Objective, but further years of monitoring are needed to ensure any decision to revoke the air quality management area is based on the most robust dataset available.
Sandy is the only area in Central Bedfordshire where an Air Quality Action Plan is required as air quality objectives are being met elsewhere.
Following a four-week public consultation over the summer, residents’ feedback was reviewed with the plan now formally approved, marking a significant step toward improving local air quality, protecting public health, and safeguarding the environment.
Cllr John Baker, Executive Member for Finance and Highways, said: “We know how important clean air is for people’s health and wellbeing. This plan is a vital step for Sandy, and we are committed to making sure the actions we take have a real impact. By encouraging sustainable transport, expanding EV infrastructure, and supporting cleaner development, we’re helping to build a healthier and more environmentally friendly community.”
The council will continue to monitor progress annually.
More information is available on the council website.