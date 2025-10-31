Alert over scam callers posing as council workers in Central Beds

By Olga Norford
Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:20 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 12:20 GMT
We asked Bedfordshire Police what to do if you see a crime or want to report something to them
A warning has been issued by Central Beds Council over scam callers posing as members of its Building Control Team.

It reports a number of residents have contacted the council after receiving unsolicited telephone calls about external wall insulation.

Most Popular

The council suspects the callers appear to be taking advantage of recent news stories relating to installations under a Government Grant Scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Our Building Control team do not cold call residents. Therefore, we are urging residents to act with caution if they receive an unsolicited call from someone regarding external wall insulation in their home.

Central Beds Council is warning people to be alert for scammers posing as council buildersplaceholder image
Central Beds Council is warning people to be alert for scammers posing as council builders

“If you or anyone you know receives this type of telephone call, do not feel pressured into making a quick decision and always take a moment to consider whether any claims being made are genuine.

“If you are concerned about what you have been told, always seek expert advice from a reputable business before agreeing to any work taking place.”

If you receive a call that you suspect may be a scam, report it to the council by calling 0808 223 1133.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please help protect others from falling victim to this type of scam, by telling your family, friends and neighbours about this alert.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice