Aliens in the Wade? Poetry reading to revisit Biggleswade's famous UFO hoax

"The chances of anything coming from Mars are a million to one" – but did little green men really fly spaceships to Biggleswade?

Join writer Barry Smith as he transports audiences back to 1958, a time when spooky happenings and flashing lights appeared in the night sky.

Barry will be performing at A Way With Words in The Bigg Theatre at 7.30pm on May 21, with one poem telling the story of an ingenious alien hoax in the Wade – which even made national news.

Barry said: "We're in the 50s, 1958, and it suddenly started coming to people's notice that there were strange sightings in the sky.

Roy (front) and Barry on the carnival float. Image supplied by Barry Smith.

"You have to understand, that at this time, Roswell and aliens in America were hitting the newspapers – but suddenly mysterious sightings in Biggleswade became quite a talking point.

"And the poem is about my involvement."

Barry, who grew up in Biggleswade, lived round the corner from his "very eccentric" neighbour, Frank Russell.

A welder by trade, Frank spent his spare time working on inventions, including a submarine "which never saw water" – until one day alien headlines and Dan Dare comics inspired martian mayhem.

The tribute to Frank Russell in Kings Reach, and right, an old press cutting about the hoax. Images supplied by Barry Smith.

Barry said: "Frank created a tubular rocket with a balloon and an ignition device – a miniature spaceship if you like. It went right up into the sky, looking like a light moving across it.

"We used to watch out for the lights. 'Is it one [an alien] or is it a meteor?'

"We couldn't predict then that it was him; he was crafty. And all the neighbours would be talking."

Frank finally 'fessed up to his fun and games in a suitably creative way – a space-themed float at the town carnival – of which Barry was a part.

Author and poet Barry Smith, aged 78, grew up in Biggleswade.

Along with Frank's children Roy and Sandra – who hadn't known their father was behind the mischief – Barry was dressed from head to toe as a martian, complete with a raygun and green face paint.

Barry said: "There was a flying saucer on the float with a sign saying 'Sandra Queen of Mars’ – Frank's way of owning up that he was responsible.

"Sandra, Roy and myself were all wearing spacesuits, made by spraying silver paint over our tops and jeans. We also had paper-mache helmets.

"As I remember, Sandra's was more rounded and royal, suiting a queen!"

Although Frank's hoax only lasted a few months, it has gone down in local history – and there is even a memorial to him at the Kings Reach estate.

The tribute is an aircraft nose cone and you can find out more here.

Meanwhile, Barry is hoping to see both old and new faces at A Way with Words.

"Richard Huckle will be introducing my poems, whose dad, Rex, was the chairman of the of the carnival committee," he added.

Barry's poems will cover memories of growing up in Biggleswade, musical interests, CND protests, the town's history and more

Afterwards, there will be an open mic opportunity.

Barry attended Rose Lane Secondary School, Mander College, Bedford, and the University of Keele, before becoming an English and Drama teacher. He has spent most of his life living in Sussex and is the director of the South Downs Poetry Festival.