All the fun of the fayre in Biggleswade as businesses invite families to Sunday on the Square event

All the fun of the fayre comes to Biggleswade next month with a special event to celebrate the town’s unique shops.

Biggleswade Business Community is launching its first public event this summer – Sunday on the Square.

On Sunday, August 15, from 10am until 4pm families can visit the Market Square where local companies will each have a stall with lots of fun and games for them to try.

Members of the Biggleswade Business Community (BBC) and the event flyer. Photo: BBC.

There will be challenges from hook-a-duck to name that bear, as well as a refreshing Pimms stand and delicious food.

Group founder Val Gascoyne, of ‘Your Office, Biggleswade’ said: “Every stall is being run by a business. Seasons Kitchen are doing a barbecue, there’ll be a Pimms stand, smack the rat, a bouncy castle, hair braiding, and more!

“There’ll be something unique from all the shops, and we have decided to turn it into a bit of a fete - think straw bales and bunting

“The Town Council has given us their full support and they have partnered with us for this event.

Left to right: Lenice Joubert, Adrian Groves, Natasha Bright, Jonathan Medlock, Val Gascoyne and Claire Morgan.

“We’re looking forward to good weather and a good turnout.”

On the day, there will be a barbecue and local specialty foods from Seasons Kitchen, hair braiding from Vintage Avenue, hook-a-duck and cakes from Surfin Café, a toy train line and swing ball from Your Office, a tin bath mystery from Red Kite Art & Framing, a ‘name the giant teddy’ from George Hay, ‘sport in action’ - including a spin class - from Jones’ Fitness, a Pimms stand from Rosso, glitter tattoos and men’s haircuts from Frankies Barbering & Tanning, a vegan café from Dee Dees, food and cocktails from Stratton House, nail art from American Nails, a popcorn machine and smack -a-rat from Jacob Roberts, barbering from The Manor, apple bobbing from Knightingles, food and smoothies from Mama Riches, and mini Indian head massages from The Botanical Room.

There will also be live music, a bouncy slide, a children’s ride, and an ice cream van.

Val said: “Everyone’s looking forward to putting on something ourselves and doing our bit to drive more activities and drive more people into the town.

“We want to increase awareness - for the people that don’t necessarily come into town - about the services and shops they might not know about. Come and discover what’s on your doorstep. Everything is walkable if you live in the Biggleswade area. Enjoy a little Pimms and a burger, come and see our great stalls, games and food, and then head home when you are full!”