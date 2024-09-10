'An incredible impact': Celebrating Central Bedfordshire's fostering heroes

Bedfordshire fostering heroes - with a combined total of 125 years' service - were honoured at a special awards ceremony.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) recently hosted its annual ‘Celebration of Fostering’ event, where 14 households were presented with long service awards to commemorate their contribution to fostering.

77 adults and 65 children attended the Wild West themed event at the Cross Keys marquee and field in Pulloxhill.

A council spokeswoman, said: "As well as providing a fun day out – with a children’s entertainer, giant inflatables and a soft play bus – the event was an opportunity for fostering families to connect and celebrate their collective achievements."

Fostering heroes (L-R): Diane and Andrew Saxby, Rob and Clair Sharman, and Leslie and Jacqueline Youngman. Image supplied by CBC.

A highlight of the day was the recognition of several dedicated families.

The council presented long service awards to 14 households, collectively celebrating 125 years of fostering. Awards recognised milestones of five, 10, and 15 years of dedicated service.

Among those who received awards were Diane and Andrew Saxby and Rob and Clair Sharman, who have both been fostering children for five years, and Leslie and Jacqueline Youngman who have been fostering for 10 years.

Councillor Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “Foster carers play a crucial role in providing safe, loving homes for children who need them most. Their dedication ensures these children have stable environments where they can thrive.

Leslie and Jacqueline Youngman. Image: CBC.

"We’re pleased to honour their commitment through events like the Celebration of Fostering, which highlights the incredible impact of fostering families and allows us to express our gratitude.”

Anyone interested in becoming a foster carer can find out more by visiting the council's website.