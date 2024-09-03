Anniversary celebrations for Biggleswade Fire Station raise over £700 for charity

The anniversary open day. Images: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Biggleswade Fire Station celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sunday (September 1).

Families headed to Chestnut Avenue to watch demonstrations, play games, and learn about its 15 decades of life-saving work in the community.

The event was a great success and also raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Thanks to everyone for joining us at our open day. We had a great time running it and have raised over £700 for charity.

"We enjoyed engaging with all of you and are deeply honored to receive our certification of commendation by the British Fire Services Association."

Biggleswade Community Fire Station would like to thank the following for supporting its open day by donating a raffle prize: Piggots Family Butchers; Aesthetics by Kelly; Beauty Cabin; G&M Growers; Subway; Charles Louise Beauty; Lou Lous; Jordans; Marks and Spencer; Boom Battle Bar; Lashes on Fleek; Jones' Fitness; Henlow Lakes; La Vida Hairdressing; Surfin Cafe; Mehab; Mama Rich Cafe; Drink Tasting Room and Bottle Shop; Dee Dees; Lashes by Amy; Face Clinic; Hair Shed; Maxwells; Frankies Sun Bed; House of Hatton; Beegos; Magic Scissors; Biggleswade Town Football Club; Society Barbering; Tiktock Repair Shop; Skipps Florist; HC Jewellers; Manor Farm Lakes.

Biggleswade Community Fire Station added: "Well done to everyone who took part in our drawing competition. You were all winners. Thank you."

For more information about the fire station, opportunities, events, and campaigns, you can visit its Facebook page or the fire service wesbite.

Do you have a good news story you can tell us? Email [email protected] with some details.