Automatic barriers to be introduced at tidy tips in Central Bedfordshire

Barriers working with an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system are due to be installed at tidy tips in Central Bedfordshire next month.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s household waste recycling centres in Ampthill, Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard and Thorn Turn at Houghton Regis will have a barrier at the site entrance from Wednesday, October 8.

The automatic barriers will work alongside the local authority’s online booking system for its tidy tips, according to CBC’s website.

Online bookings were always intended as a temporary step until automated barriers were installed, said CBC.

“Data indicates that 93 per cent of residents had valid bookings during August. Each barrier will be raised for long enough to allow one vehicle at a time. The system has been extensively tested across all four recycling centres in recent weeks.

“There’s no change to the current booking process. Residents must continue to make a booking to access a recycling centre, either online or otherwise by telephone.

“If the vehicle number plate matches a confirmed booking, the system will open the barrier. But if there’s no valid booking, if the vehicle registration doesn’t match a booking, or for an arrival outside the chosen timeslot the barrier will remain closed.

“There’s a short tolerance for slightly early or late arrivals. If the barrier hasn’t opened, press the help button next to the vehicle’s nearside window to alert a site operative.

“If in their judgement a genuine mistake has been made, such as an incorrect registration, staff can override the system and allow the barrier to open. If a visitor is suspected of bringing commercial waste, the barrier will remain closed.

“In these circumstances, the driver will be asked to perform a U-turn in the area next to the barrier where possible,” explained CBC. “If there isn’t space to turn safely, the vehicle may be allowed through the barrier.

“But the visitor won’t be allowed to dump waste at the recycling centre. The vehicle will be monitored on site to ensure nothing is deposited. If there are any issues with the barrier or a system failure, the barrier can be switched off and lifted manually.

“To ensure a smooth transition, staff will be at the gates initially. By automating entry, reducing congestion and cutting delays at the gates, efficiency will be increased.

“Using barriers will free up site staff to help residents and attend to other duties, such as separating material for recycling, instead of continually checking bookings.”

Independent Potton councillor and executive member for environment and sustainability Tracey Wye emailed councillors about the changes.

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker posted on social media: “We were promised a review in the autumn and we haven’t seen anything so far.

“CBC logic was the booking system would ensure tidy tips were only used by Bedfordshire residents, that queues and waiting times would be reduced, while giving staff time to help residents and stop the disposal of commercial waste.

“You might expect the executive to hold off spending taxpayer money on barriers and ANPR systems until after the much-promised review. Seemingly not.”