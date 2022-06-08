Beautiful art and flower exhibition in Potton celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee

St Mary’s Church, the church hall and field, were the pivot around which all the town's celebrations revolved, except for the opening ceremony which was held on the Market Square.

The church housed a beautiful art and flower exhibition, with every local group or club showing their interpretation of "both the Jubilee and how their particular skills portray this".

A spokesman for St Mary's said: "The exhibition was on all weekend and the numbers attending beat the records for previous Jubilee exhibitions.

The St Mary's Church Jubilee art and flower exhibition.

"Hopefully these groups and clubs will attract new membership.

"The last Jubilee in 2012 was totally organised by St Mary’s Events committee but this time the whole programme was devised by Potton Town Council but using the church facilities, as Potton does not have a suitable amenities hall.

"It is hoped to establish a Hall for All, first suggested by the Town Council over 100 years ago, sometime in the future!"

