Charity volunteers are appealing for a diabetic stray cat who is looking for a home with a family who can help manage his condition.

Four-year-old Felix is currently being looked after at Cats Protection’s Bedford and Biggleswade Branch after being found as a stray in Birmingham.

Vets found that Felix is diabetic but is in good health.

Cats Protection are appealing for a home for sweet Felix.

Cats Protection fosterer Jude Clark, said: “He enjoys his food, although some days he just turns his nose up to everything – nothing so unusual there. But with a diabetic cat, his eating habits need to be monitored, so he will need to have a safe, quiet room with a separate area for food and water.”

He added: “Felix is a sweet boy who loves a head scratch and stroke but he’s not so keen on cuddles. He can be quite a playful boy when he relaxes, so a scratching post and a few cat toys would be nice, too.”

Felix is said to tolerate his daily insulin injections well. As with diabetes in humans, the condition is manageable in cats.

Despite Felix being diabetic, he is in good health.

Tamsin Eastwood, Coordinator of the Bedford and Biggleswade Branch, said: “As an owner of a diabetic cat, you will need to inject Felix twice daily with insulin. It’s quite easy to do once you have been shown how and we can help with that. Luckily, Felix tolerates his injections well.”

She added: “Regular vet checks will ensure that Felix has the correct insulin dose but there are a few simple things that you can do to help Felix, such as monitoring how much he drinks and urinates, as increases in either of these could mean his diabetes is less stable. Changes in body weight are not good either, so a special diabetic diet is recommended to maintain a normal weight and help to keep the diabetes stable.”

Felix would need a child-free home where he is the only pet, where it will be easier to monitor his intake. He should also live away from busy roads, as he is likely to enjoy time outdoors.