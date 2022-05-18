The bell ringers rang a special peal of Yorkshire Surprise Major, lasting two hours and 47 minutes at All Saints Church, Campton, on Sunday, April 24.

The ringing was in thanksgiving for the lives of Sir Stanley Odell (died March 21, 2021) and Lady Grace Odell (died April 16, 2022), who were "much loved members of the community and church".

The couple also donated of one of the bells when Campton’s new ring of eight bells was installed in 2007.

All Saints Church, Campton. Image: Google.

A spokesman said: "Sir Stanley and Lady Grace lived at Woodhall Farm, in the parish of Meppershall, but their church was All Saints, Campton, which they supported for most of their married lives, over 60 years.

"During that time Sir Stanley held virtually every post in the parish of Campton and further afield, and Lady Grace was also a great servant of the community. She served as High Sheriff of Bedfordshire in the mid 1980’s. The Odells were synonymous with Mid-Bedfordshire.

"For the ringers it was a great privilege to ring for such great people and the ringing in the peal was of high quality.

"We've valued their support."

The ringers taking part came from Henlow, Biggleswade, Campton, Meldreth, Hitchin and Dunstable

