Bedfordshire homeless charity secures support from Bloor Homes

Bloor Homes South Midlands is calling on people to donate their unwanted warm coats, shoes, duvets and sleeping bags to help the homeless in Bedfordshire keep warm this winter.

Collection points have been set up at sales centres at the national housebuilder’s new housing developments, including St Andrews Park, Biggleswade, Ampthill Chase, Ampthill, and Cranfield Park, Cranfield.

Donations from these developments will be taken to Winter Night Shelter in Bedfordshire, the charity is working to improve the lives of those affected by poverty or homelessness.

Sam Hall, from Winter Night Shelter said: “We would like to thank Bloor Homes for their support. The winter is particularly challenging for homeless people and those living in poverty, with many people struggling to stay warm as the temperatures drop.

“We rely on the kind donations from individuals and local businesses like Bloor Homes in order to provide support to those in need.

“The practical items donations most useful to us at the moment would be pillows in good clean condition and good spec cold weather sleeping bags.

"We are also extremely grateful for any financial donations at this time.”

An estimated 320,000 people are homeless in the UK, with over 4,000 people sleeping on the streets each night.

Jack Costello, sales director at Bloor Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re urging people to do something a little different this December and help someone who really needs it this Christmas.

“As a responsible housebuilder, we are always keen to help the local communities where we build and this year we are proud to be supporting local homeless charities who provide essential support to those living in poverty or without a home.

“Christmas is a time for giving and sharing and we hope that local people take advantage of our collection points to drop off any unwanted coats, shoes, thermals, waterproofs, pillows, sleeping bags, old duvets etc. so we can help these charities continue their great work and help even more people stay warm this winter.”

Donations can be taken to the following Bloor Homes’ sales centres, which are open daily from 10am to 5pm. Donations should be made by Wednesday, December 18.