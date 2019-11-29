Bedfordshire musician's song from the heart is tribute to mum with dementia

When Kevin Hall's mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia, he really struggled to cope with the news.

"Before mum was diagnosed, things were really difficult," said Kevin. "She was very anxious and would phone me over 30 times a day. It was all-consuming and draining but people just said I should be more understanding. I was feeling frustrated, angry and guilty and I felt completely alienated."

But he was able to express his feeling in song and has penned a tribute called Lost Inside - and hopes the single will bring solace to others, especially at Christmas.

The idea for the song came after Kevin took his elderly mother, Maura, on a road trip to Ireland, where she grew up.

"Spending time together helped us to reconnect. I saw her as my mum again, not a patient who needed help," says Kevin. "I realised she wasn’t lost to me – I still had my mum, I just needed to find her and pull her out."

Writing the song was both cathartic and painful for Kevin, who lives in Sandy with wife Louise.

Kevin Hall and his mum Maura

"It brought up a lot of emotions," he said.

Kevin, who has performed with artists including Billy Ocean, Midge Ure, Matt Cardle and Katherine Jenkins, hopes his song will bring comfort to other people who’ve been touched by dementia.

"It’s been tough, but once mum was diagnosed and I knew what I was dealing with, things started to get easier. I’m reading books about dementia to help me understand it and I’ve started performing in care homes. Music is an amazing source of energy."

Kevin, who lives just down the road from his 85-year-old mum, sees her as often as he can. "We go out for a coffee and chat and she’ll tell me the same story again and again. But I’ve learnt that I’m a patient man. I know that mum will get worse – so I’m enjoying the good bits while she’s still here."

Julie Cox from Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline said: "This is such a heartfelt song and it’s a real privilege Kevin has decided all proceeds go to Dementia UK, to help more families with dementia have access to a dementia specialist admiral nurse.

"Christmas can be an isolating time but music has the power to bring people together. We’re all rooting for a Christmas number one."

Dementia UK, the provider of dementia specialist support through admiral nurses, is backing the single – with all proceeds from sales going to the national charity.

You can watch the video here