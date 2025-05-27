Bedfordshire Police launch 'hard-hitting' Lost Boys campaign raising awareness of criminal exploitation
The film, about the dangers of criminal exploitation, has been created for Bedfordshire Police as part of their new Lost Boys campaign.
It has been produced by RIVR and Next Generation Youth Theatre, which is based in Luton, and tells the fictional story of 14-year-old Rhys, who is gradually groomed into becoming a runner for a county drugs line.
The 30-minute film is being shown to children for the first time at Gilbert Inglefield School in Leighton Buzzard, and tells the story of how the character of Rhys faces a jail sentence after a violent encounter with a fellow drugs gang member.
Bedfordshire Police’s Lost Boys campaign is aiming to raise awareness among parents and children of the links between criminal exploitation, county lines and knife crime.