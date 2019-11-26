Bedfordshire Police offers lifeline to victims of domestic abuse during 16 days campaign

The force is campaigning to give domestic abuse victims in Bedfordshire the confidence to speak out as part of an international campaign to tackle domestic abuse.

Bedfordshire Police started this year’s 16 days of action on Monday, November 25, to raise awareness of, and tackle, domestic abuse.

Police

Throughout the 16 days, the force will be campaigning to give domestic abuse victims in Bedfordshire the confidence to talk about what is happening to them, and encouraging perpetrators to find help, pledging to bring an end to domestic abuse.

Figures published yesterday (Monday) by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that domestic abuse related crimes in Bedfordshire, for the 12 months to March 2019, accounted for 11 per cent of all recorded crime in the county.

The annual campaign runs from Monday, November 25, White Ribbon Day - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, until Tuesday, December 10 - Human Rights Day.

Bedfordshire Police has added its voice to that of community and voluntary groups across the county to get behind the message that there is no excuse for abuse.

One in four women and one in seven men will suffer domestic abuse in their lifetime, and this means that somewhere in the region of 78,000 women and 44,000 men across Bedfordshire will be affected by this crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Jackie Dadd, head of the force’s Emerald team, dedicated to investigating domestic abuse and sexual offences, said: “Everyone has the right to live free of fear, and we want to give victims, of any age, gender, sexuality, social background or profession, a chance to speak up and take action against anyone using controlling, threatening or violent behaviour towards them.

“We also want the perpetrators of that abuse to understand the impact their behaviour has, and to get help to stop the cycle of abuse.

“We know it is tough to acknowledge what is happening, and how difficult it may seem to consider asking for help, but it is available.

“If you are in a relationship where you feel you are not in control of what is happening to you or your family, or you are made to feel like you or your children don’t matter; then it’s time to talk to someone and get help.”

Abuse is never acceptable. If you have concerns about a person’s behaviour towards another, or you fear for someone’s safety, call Bedfordshire Police on 101.