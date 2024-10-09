Bedfordshire Police officer sacked for inappropriately touching woman on night out

By Neil Shefferd
Published 9th Oct 2024, 17:25 BST
Bedfordshire Police headquarters. Picture: National WorldBedfordshire Police headquarters. Picture: National World
Bedfordshire Police headquarters. Picture: National World
A Bedfordshire Police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct and barred from the profession after inappropriately touching a woman during a Christmas night out.

PC Kayleigh Long was found by a panel to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct for her actions during the social event in December 2023.

She had previously been given a final written warning for another incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The misconduct hearing was told that PC Long admitted the incident but disputed that it amounted to a breach.

But the panel, chaired by Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy, found the incident amounted to gross misconduct and she was immediately dismissed. She will also be placed on the College of Policing Barred List banning her from returning to policing or similar professions.

Mr Murphy said: "PC Long’s training meant she had a good understanding of consent. Her deliberate actions were completely inappropriate and a gross invasion of the victim’s personal space.

"The public rightly expect the highest standards from our officers, particularly with regard to protecting women and girls. The behaviour in this case was so serious that dismissal was the only appropriate sanction."

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice