Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire Probation Delivery Unit (PDU) has been rated as requiring improvement in a new report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation.

The report published today revealed that staff shortages and high workloads continue to impact service delivery – impacting the rehabilitation of offenders and “quality of work to keep communities safe”.

But Martin Jones, Chief Inspector of Probation, explained that the picture in Bedfordshire is similar to the rest of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PDU was rated as 'requires improvement' for leadership, staffing and services in the organisational arrangements and activity category. But in the service delivery assessment and planning were rated inadequate, while planning requires improvement.

File photo of a man with handcuffs on behind his back. Picture: Kindel Media

But Mr Jones also praised its strengths, saying: “What was positive at Bedfordshire is that senior leaders have taken steps to mitigate these challenges and our inspection saw early indications of the success of their initiatives.”

Due to the high vacancies and workloads of staff, “some services have been deprioritised by Bedfordshire PDU”.

The report stated: "Chronic staff shortages impacted on the quality-of-service delivery, particularly the implementation and delivery of services and work to manage risk of harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Ultimately, the rehabilitation of people on probation and the quality of work to keep communities safe is being affected by these measures."

Inspectors were also “concerned that some staff reported feeling unsafe and had experienced racism, discrimination, and poor behaviour at their workplace”. This was deemed as a “critical” aspect to be addressed.

Mr Jones added: “The leadership at Bedfordshire PDU are determined to improve, and whilst there were disappointing aspects of our inspection, we hope they continue driving forward progress for the benefit of their staff and people on probation.”

The report found that partnerships between agencies were a strength of the service as it shared information with the police and children’s service. But inspectors did find that “information was not routinely used when assessing the risk of harm to others in cases relating to child safeguarding or domestic abuse”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PDU has been told to improve how it assesses, manages and reviews the risk of harm.

Eight recommendations have been made to the Bedfordshire PDU, including to ensure domestic abuse and child safeguarding information is analysed sufficiently, and to address actual and potential barriers for staff and promote equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace.