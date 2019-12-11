Bedfordshire social worker Emma gets top gong for being 'role model for the profession'

A social worker who co-founded an organisation to help orphaned children in poverty-stricken parts of the world has been given a top honour.

Emma Cox - a social worker in a children’s services team at Central Bedfordshire Council - was named the gold winner in the Championing Social Work Values category at the prestigious national Social Worker of the Year Awards in London.

Emma Cox (second from left), with (from left) TV chef and emotional wellness advocate Lorraine Pascale; Councillor Louise McKinlay, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at award sponsor Essex County Council; and James Rook, Chief Executive of Headline Sponsor Sanctuary Personnel

It was for her job at the council as well as her work assisting and protecting the long-term emotional, physical, and psychological development of abandoned and orphaned children in Romania which caught the judges' eye.

The judging panel described Emma as a “role model for the profession”, praising her for championing the principles of social work both locally and through her volunteering work in Europe.

Emma said: “It was extra special to win in this category, but I accept the award on behalf of all the amazing social workers, dedicated professionals and volunteers I work with. We are all part of achieving good outcomes for children and families in central Bedfordshire and elsewhere.

“I am also privileged to walk alongside families and am often inspired by the people I support, especially the young people who show such strength and resilience in what is often a traumatic period in their lives. It is a pleasure to be part of their journey and, for those people that have been part of mine, I can’t thank them enough.”

In 2001, Emma and a small group of friends took a gap year to Romania where she travelled to volunteer and care for children living in orphanages. And due to her commitment to change the lives of the children she had been caring for was so strong, Emma even ended up living in Romania for seven years.

During this time, she co-founded the charity Humanitas, which she led to provide private foster care and residential homes for abandoned children living in orphanages.

Sue Harrison, director of children’s services said: “Everyone at Central Bedfordshire Council is very proud of Emma’s achievement. Her story of helping disadvantaged children around the world, as well as right here in, goes to show just what a committed, caring and dedicated person she is. And, as a social worker, she is a role model that makes a positive difference every day, so she is fully deserving of this national recognition.”